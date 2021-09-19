Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $140.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.35. 2,418,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.