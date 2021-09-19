Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce sales of $222.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.60 million and the lowest is $214.00 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $267.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $911.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.60 million to $931.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $932.35 million, with estimates ranging from $911.56 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 1,267,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,333. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

