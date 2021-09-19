Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TCBS opened at $14.92 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.60.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

