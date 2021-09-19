Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $203.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $196.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,220,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,686,000 after acquiring an additional 176,058 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 134,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $2,641,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

