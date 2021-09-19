Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,761. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average of $186.77. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.