Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

TXN traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $196.25. 5,819,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

