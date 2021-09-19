TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $112.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.12.

NYSE:TFII opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

