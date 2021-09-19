The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1,781.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 365.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 54,804 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $131.03 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.47.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

