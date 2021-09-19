The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Boston Beer stock traded down $10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $517.06. The company had a trading volume of 342,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,804. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $510.25 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $954.70.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $834.31.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $12,526,025 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.