The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $70.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

