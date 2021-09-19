The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $92.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.70.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 781,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

