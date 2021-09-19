The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.35.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $319.88 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.55 and its 200-day moving average is $311.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.