The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.0 days.

NNWWF traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. 575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691. The North West has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

NNWWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

