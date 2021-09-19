The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells $23,951.25 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.61, for a total transaction of $23,951.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,132.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.75, for a total transaction of $23,968.75.

On Friday, July 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $23,766.25.

On Thursday, July 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.47, for a total transaction of $23,933.75.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $188.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

