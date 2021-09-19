The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Short Interest Update

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 138,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on The Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Real Brokerage alerts:

NASDAQ REAX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The Real Brokerage has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53.

The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. On average, analysts predict that The Real Brokerage will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of The Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for The Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.