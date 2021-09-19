The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Southern were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.14. 9,457,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

