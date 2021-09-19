The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWN. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

NYSE TWN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The Taiwan Fund has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.