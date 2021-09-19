The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

NYSE:TD opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.