The Transfer Token Trading Down 2% This Week (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $11.96 or 0.00025203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $1.48 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,766,211 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

