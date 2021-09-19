Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Cowen

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

