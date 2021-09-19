Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $22.070-$22.070 EPS.

Shares of TMO opened at $596.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $545.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $609.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.95.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

