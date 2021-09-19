Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Position Increased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI opened at $117.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

