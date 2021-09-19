Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 38,600 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 392.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth $38,532,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock worth $1,710,666,618.

Several research firms have commented on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.82.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

