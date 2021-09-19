Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. 45,481,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,422,216. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.