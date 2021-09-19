Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.80 Million Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 570,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Hudbay Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.69 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

