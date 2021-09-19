ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Down to $19.93

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $19.46. ThredUp shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 2,222 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,174,769 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,000 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $3,501,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $3,500,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ThredUp by 130.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

