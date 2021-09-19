Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $206.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.79.

ABNB stock opened at $166.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion and a PE ratio of -10.73. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $3,642,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,686,687.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,335,402 shares of company stock worth $343,883,241. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

