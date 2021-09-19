TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
TISNF opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. TIS has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.70.
About TIS
