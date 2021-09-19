TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TISNF opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. TIS has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

