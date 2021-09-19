Tobam Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Tobam increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $58,712,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.62. 6,737,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,667. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.