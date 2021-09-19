Tobam Decreases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,389,690. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of TWLO stock traded up $7.07 on Friday, hitting $352.87. 2,568,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,333. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.28 and its 200 day moving average is $356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.48 and a 1-year high of $457.30.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.
Twilio Profile
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.