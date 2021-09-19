Tobam Has $441,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Oracle were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 58,069,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060,012. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $236.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.