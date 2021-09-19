Tobam Has $7.02 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tobam grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4,468.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $5,840,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,852,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

