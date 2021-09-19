Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,258,000 after purchasing an additional 385,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,023 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 47.6% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 337,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 108,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TR opened at $31.05 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

