Tornado (TCORE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $774.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Tornado has a market cap of $365,717.77 and approximately $774.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.95 or 0.00133239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00069875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00117464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00175491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.95 or 0.06920566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,649.65 or 0.99787283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.31 or 0.00840079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

