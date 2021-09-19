Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.74, for a total transaction of C$10,374.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,348,620.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$105.21 on Friday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$73.09 and a 52-week high of C$110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.11.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

