Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 17,918 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.71 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.