Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.18 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 133,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

