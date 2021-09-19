Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

