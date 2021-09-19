TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $46.11

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.11, but opened at $44.93. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 9,814 shares trading hands.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 157.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 205,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

