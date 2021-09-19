TotemFi Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $38,412.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00121952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00176490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.00 or 0.06985911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,614.72 or 0.99769723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00849470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

