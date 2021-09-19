Traders Buy Large Volume of Nordic American Tankers Call Options (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,224 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical volume of 2,894 call options.

NAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,288,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after buying an additional 757,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1,097.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 468,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,373,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

