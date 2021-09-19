TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $123.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.08. 2,195,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

