Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.97.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$682.83 million and a P/E ratio of -12.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.38.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

