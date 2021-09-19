Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Down 31.4% in August

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 734,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

TRQ stock remained flat at $$15.05 during trading on Friday. 504,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $21.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

