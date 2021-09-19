Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $352.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.14. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.48 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.