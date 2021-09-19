Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $16.51 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 2.2% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $16,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 5,616,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,928,301 shares of company stock worth $1,285,231,166 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

