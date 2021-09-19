Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 114.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,223 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics makes up 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 35.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 78.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $48.32. 1,424,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.66.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

