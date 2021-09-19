Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

