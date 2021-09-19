Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.97.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
UBER stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.