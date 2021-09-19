UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €155.18 ($182.57).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a twelve month high of €159.45 ($187.59). The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is €137.24 and its 200 day moving average is €130.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

