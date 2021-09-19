Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 643.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,132 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.60. 436,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.